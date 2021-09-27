Thailand to reduce COVID-19 quarantine period, reopen to international visitors in 4 phases

BANGKOK: Thailand is preparing to downscale its COVID-19 quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated international tourists and reopen the country in four phases, starting from October, according to the COVID-19 Situation Administration Centre (CCSA).

Starting from Oct 1, international travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus for at least 14 days and can prove it with a vaccination certificate will only be required to undergo seven days of quarantine upon their arrival.

However, there will no quarantine requirement in certain provinces that will have reopened to international travellers.

“They’ll be swabbed twice. The first time is between Day 0 and Day 1, which is the first day they arrive. The second time is between Day 6 and Day 7,” said CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin during a press conference on Monday (Sep 27).

International travellers who are not fully vaccinated will have to be quarantined for 10 days if they enter Thailand by sea or air. If they enter by land, the quarantine period will be 14 days.

According to CCSA, they will also be required to take PCR tests twice after their arrival.

Currently, all international visitors are subject to a 14-day quarantine period unless they participate in Thailand's quarantine-free tourism scheme.