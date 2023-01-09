Logo
Asia

Thailand rescinds entry requirement for proof of COVID-19 vaccination: Health minister
Thailand rescinds entry requirement for proof of COVID-19 vaccination: Health minister

Travellers from a Xiamen Airlines flight are greeted by Thai health and government officials as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Jan 9, 2023, as China removed COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Photo: AFP/Jack TAYLOR)

09 Jan 2023 02:39PM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 02:52PM)
BANGKOK: Thailand has rescinded a policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday (Jan 9).

Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters proof of vaccination was not needed as there was sufficient immunisation globally, while those not vaccinated would be granted entry without restriction.

It replaced new rules announced on Saturday by the aviation regulator, ahead of China reopening its borders.

Source: Reuters/rj

