A month after reopening, Thailand sees gradual tourism recovery

BANGKOK: Thailand was among the first countries in Asia to reopen for foreign arrivals, and it is seeing a slow recovery, including new hotels touting longer stays for individual travellers.

In the first 10 months of 2021, Thailand saw 106,117 foreign tourists, a drop from 6.7 million in 2020. Before the pandemic, Thailand saw about 40 million visitors a year.

Hospitality firms like Asset World Corporation, which opened its 19th property this month, saw the majority of its bookings come from Western countries and the Middle East.

"About 70 per cent of total bookings came from Europe, including Germany, UK, Scandinavian countries, followed by the US, Middle East, and Asia," chief executive Wallapa Traisorat told Reuters, adding that domestic travel helped.

"For November, we should see 30 per cent occupancy, and in the fourth quarter we hope to see better momentum from the reopening."

Thailand, one of the region's most popular destinations, is heavily dependent on tourism. In 2019, 40 million arrivals spent 1.91 trillion baht (US$57.3 billion).