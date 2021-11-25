Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

A month after reopening, Thailand sees gradual tourism recovery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

A month after reopening, Thailand sees gradual tourism recovery

A month after reopening, Thailand sees gradual tourism recovery

A family plays with an elephant at popular tourist destination Mae Sa Elephant Camp, as Thailand reopens its borders to vaccinated tourists, in Chiang Mai, Nov 20, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)

25 Nov 2021 12:49PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 12:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Thailand was among the first countries in Asia to reopen for foreign arrivals, and it is seeing a slow recovery, including new hotels touting longer stays for individual travellers.

In the first 10 months of 2021, Thailand saw 106,117 foreign tourists, a drop from 6.7 million in 2020. Before the pandemic, Thailand saw about 40 million visitors a year.

Hospitality firms like Asset World Corporation, which opened its 19th property this month, saw the majority of its bookings come from Western countries and the Middle East.

"About 70 per cent of total bookings came from Europe, including Germany, UK, Scandinavian countries, followed by the US, Middle East, and Asia," chief executive Wallapa Traisorat told Reuters, adding that domestic travel helped.

"For November, we should see 30 per cent occupancy, and in the fourth quarter we hope to see better momentum from the reopening."

Thailand, one of the region's most popular destinations, is heavily dependent on tourism. In 2019, 40 million arrivals spent 1.91 trillion baht (US$57.3 billion).

Travellers walk at Don Mueang International Airport as Thailand reopens its borders to vaccinated tourists, in Chiang Mai, Nov 23, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)
An AirAsia airplane is seen at the airport of popular tourist destination Chiang Mai, as Thailand reopens its borders to vaccinated tourists, Nov 16, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)
A hotel worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against COVID-19 at Athenee Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 22, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)
A hotel worker cleans a bed as a precaution against COVID-19 at Athenee Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 22, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

Centara Hotels and Resorts is moving ahead with plans to open a 1.1 billion baht hotel on the island of Samui in December.

Initially the property expects most guests to be locals on longer stays, said Centara Hotels chief financial officer Gun Srisompong.

"Demand patterns have changed. Individual travellers on longer stays and 'workations' need more personalisation," Srisompong said.

Thailand expects only 200,000 foreign tourists this year, and 5 million in 2022.

Thinner crowds and discounts made for a more pleasant experience, said German tourist Markus Klarer.

"It's a good time to come back to Thailand again," Klarer said.

Despite the reopening, some businesses said COVID-19 rules still made some things hard.

"Tourists are not fully confident and still confused with government regulations," said Chitchai Senwong, a restaurant manager in Bangkok, citing a government rule that prohibits alcohol consumption after 9pm.

Related:

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

Thailand tourism

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us