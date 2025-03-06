Thailand repatriates hundreds more Chinese scam centre workers

BANGKOK: Hundreds of Chinese nationals freed from Myanmar online scam centres flew home through Thailand on Thursday (Mar 6), as the kingdom said it aimed to repatriate 1,500 such workers a week.

Thailand, Myanmar and China have been making efforts in recent weeks to clear out illegal cyber scam compounds on the Thai-Myanmar border where thousands of foreigners – mostly Chinese nationals – have been working.

Under pressure from key ally Beijing, Myanmar has cracked down on some of the compounds, freeing around 7,000 workers from more than two dozen countries.

Around 600 Chinese nationals were returned from Myanmar through Thailand two weeks ago, and last week the three countries held talks in Bangkok to arrange further transferrals.

Thai media broadcast footage on Thursday of coaches bringing hundreds of Chinese workers from Myanmar and offloading them on to planes destined for China at Mae Sot airport.

Thai foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura told reporters that "another group of Chinese nationals" were repatriated on Thursday, without saying how many.

He added that Thailand plans to repatriate 1,500 people per week, or 300 each weekday, with "regular repatriations of Chinese nationals every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday".

Mondays and Tuesdays would see other foreign nationals including Africans repatriated, he said, with the ministry coordinating with foreign embassies to help with "immediate" repatriations.