Thailand reports first Omicron COVID-19 cluster, cancels some New Year events

BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Friday (Dec 24) its first domestic cluster of coronavirus infections from the Omicron variant in Kalasin province in north-eastern Thailand, officials said.

“From the Kalasin cluster, there are 21 new infections,” said the country’s COVID-19 task force spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan.

The infections stem from a couple who travelled from Belgium through the country’s Test & Go scheme that waived quarantine for vaccinated arrivals, she said.

Both had tested negative for infections before travelling and after arrival in Thailand in early December.

“By Dec 15, they started having symptoms and tested positive and were later confirmed to have the Omicron variant,” she said.

The announcement comes as Thailand’s capital city Bangkok cancelled government-sponsored New Year activity, including midnight prayers

Fireworks and countdown events organised by malls were still going forward, and would require proof of vaccination and antigen test results.

The health ministry also previously said that it would introduce a fourth booster dose for medical personnel.