Thai start-up on a mission to revive old clothes and slow down fashion industry

BANGKOK: Hau Thi Pa was heavily pregnant with her first child. Still, she insisted on joining a workshop in Bangkok with other Hmong refugees from Vietnam earlier this year.

A few of them were mothers with young babies. Their tiny faces popped out from sling bags on their mothers’ backs, all hand-sewn and decorated in the ethnic Hmong style.

“I want to be able to earn income by myself,” Hau Thi Pa told CNA.

The 20-year-old arrived in Thailand with her family at a very young age. She is skilled at sewing, which is a Hmong traditional art form passed down from mothers to daughters for generations.

Like other participants, Hau Thi Pa was learning the art of redesigning old clothes for customers in the workshop organised by Reviv - a Bangkok-based online start-up that offers clothing repair and alteration services.

Besides giving old clothes a new life, it also promotes a fashion culture that cares more about the environment and the vulnerable in society.

“People are increasingly talking about problems of the fashion industry, which consumes a lot of resources - whether it would be trees, land, water or energy. It also generates waste, not to mention labour issues,” said Reviv co-founder Poom Kometsopha.

“In fact, we’ve already had enough clothes for everyone in this world. The problem is a lot of them were simply discarded.”

Reviv was launched in early September with a main goal of educating consumers about the environmental and social impacts of the fashion industry. It offers online services to make clothing repair and alteration easier and more convenient.

Although such services are not uncommon in Thailand, it is not always easy to find the providers nowadays. Many of them are scattered outside the city centre and do not have a fixed working schedule.

Moreover, many Thai consumers have adopted a negative attitude towards old clothes, according to Poom.

“Repairing or reusing old clothes may not be so fancy or well accepted,” he said.

“The culture of fast fashion has taught us to associate our self-worth or value with buying new clothes all the time. So, opting for old clothes doesn’t quite boost people’s self-esteem.”