Rice and the Climate Crisis: Thai rice exports taking a hit, with lack of research and development an additional challenge

BANGKOK: Rows of apartment buildings off the busy Phaholyothin road provide a facade to an unexpected sight.

Paddy fields, stretching over 10 hectares in Greater Bangkok, are golden in the morning sun.

A variety of rice is grown here at the research station of Ruam Jai Pattana Kwamroo. They are part of agricultural experiments conducted by researchers to develop new rice species for Thai farmers.

“Most of us are children of farmers, who have studied agriculture and rice farming,” said Wutthichai Taengthong, a project manager at the private research station in Pathum Thani.

“We want to help farmers to have a secure and sustainable career,” he added.

Behind him, rice plants sway gently in the wind. Their tips are droopy with seeds, which are ripening beneath the light brown husks.

One day, some of them may develop into a commodity for export and help generate more income for rice farmers, millers and exporters, whose livelihoods depend on this staple crop.

“Our main goal is to achieve high yield,” Wutthichai said. “The average production quantity of Thai rice is still quite low.”