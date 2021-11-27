‘My heart was shattered’: Social stigma hinders safe abortion in Thailand despite legalisation

BANGKOK: When Lita* walked into a public hospital in April, she knew her decision to have an abortion was right and lawful.

Her pregnancy was early and unintended. Many responsibilities made her unable to raise a child and decide to end the pregnancy.

The 24-year-old, who was pursuing a master’s degree while working full-time, had never done it before. The idea, she said, was daunting.

But after a lot of research and consideration, she summoned the courage to seek medical advice on how to have a safe abortion. Little did she know that the hospital visit would leave her with an emotional scar - one that would hurt and humiliate her for the rest of her life.

“The doctor said to me: ‘Do you think this is a game? You lost and you just want to restart it by killing the baby?’” Lita recalled, saying she was shocked by the reaction.

“It was like a glass being smashed, breaking into pieces. My heart was shattered. I thought to myself, ‘I shouldn’t have come.’”

Abortion is a criminal offence in Thailand, punishable by up to six months in jail or a fine of no more than 10,000 Baht (US$304), or both.

In February, the fundamentals of abortion laws were amended for the first time in 64 years. This came after a ruling by the Constitutional Court that the criminalisation of abortion in Section 301 of the criminal code “excessively” affected women’s right and liberty in their life and person.

The court also suggested that laws related to abortion ​be amended to conform with the current situation, where it said advanced medical technology can ensure safe and timely healthcare.