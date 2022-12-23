Logo
Asia

Thailand saw 10.9 million tourist arrivals so far this year: Official
FILE PHOTO: A tourist rides a horse in rainy monsoon weather at Bangtao beach in Phuket, Thailand October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

23 Dec 2022 12:41PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2022 12:41PM)
BANGKOK: Thailand saw 10.9 million arrivals between January and Dec 20 this year, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor, Yuthasak Supasor told an online briefing on Friday (Dec 23).

"The top markets were Malaysia, India and Laos," he said, adding that arrivals could exceed 11.5 million arrivals for the full year.

The recovery in the tourism sector, which before the pandemic accounted for about 12 per cent of GDP, is crucial for Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

The government expects 22 million arrivals next year.

"We are also focusing on high-spending tourists and not only volume," Yuthasak said.

 

 

Source: Reuters/hm

