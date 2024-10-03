Flowers and toys at funeral for Thai school bus fire victims

Most relatives were too traumatised to speak to reporters, but one grandmother choked back sobs to tell of her pain.

"Their father went to work and left the boys with me, and he was to get them in the evening. I lost both of my grandsons," she told local broadcaster Amarin TV.

Nattawin Tongyoy, a journalist for Thairath TV station, lost a cousin in the blaze.

"I am a reporter, I never think that this kind of news will happen to my cousin one day," he told Thairath.

"They were children, there was no way they could have escaped."