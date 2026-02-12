Principal dies after Thailand school shooting

BANGKOK: A teenage shooter accused of killing the principal of a school in Thailand using a police officer's weapon was in custody on Thursday (Feb 12), authorities said, after an attack that also injured two students.

Police shot and arrested the 18-year-old on Wednesday after he stormed into the Phatong Prathan Khiriwat School in southern Songkhla province with a gun, police and other authorities said, adding that several shots were fired.

School director Sasiphat Sinsamosorn died in hospital early on Thursday after being admitted with gunshot wounds and undergoing surgery, the Songkhla public relations department said in a statement.

She was shot before police intervened and apprehended the teenager, Songkhla police chief Teerasak Chaiyotha told AFP.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The 18-year-old suspect was being treated in hospital after being grazed by a bullet and had not been charged pending an investigation, Teerasak said.

Police had responded to a report of a teenager "acting erratically", he said.

Teerasak told reporters on Wednesday that the suspect was hospitalised for psychiatric treatment in December and had been discharged.

He said the teen stabbed a police officer with a knife and stole his weapon - a 9mm pistol - just before the incident at the school, which he then used to carry out the attack.