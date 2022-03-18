Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Thailand to scrap pre-travel COVID-19 test to boost tourism
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Thailand to scrap pre-travel COVID-19 test to boost tourism

Thailand to scrap pre-travel COVID-19 test to boost tourism

Thailand's tourism industry accounts for about a fifth of the country's economy. (Photo: AFP/Alex OGLE)

18 Mar 2022 05:30PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 05:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Travellers to Thailand will no longer have to take a COVID-19 test before boarding the plane, under plans announced on Friday (Mar 18) as part of efforts to reboot the kingdom's pandemic-battered tourism sector.

From Apr 1, the requirement to take a negative test within 72 hours of travel will be scrapped, and instead visitors will be tested on arrival in Thailand, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the country's COVID-19 task force, said.

Draconian travel curbs helped Thailand limit COVID-19 case numbers and deaths in the early stages of the pandemic, but hammered its crucial tourism industry, which accounts for about a fifth of the country's economy.

Thailand is currently recording around 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day as the Omicron variant spreads around the country, but officials hope this will tail off in time for them to move to a "post-pandemic" phase from July.

Seeking to bounce back from its worst economic performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis, Thailand has gradually eased travel restrictions over the past nine months.

But hotels, restaurants and other tourist-dependent businesses have urged the government to go further and faster to entice visitors back to the kingdom's beaches and resorts.

The tourism industry estimates that around five million foreign visitors will travel to Thailand in 2022 - down from nearly 40 million in the year before the pandemic.

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

Thailand tourism COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us