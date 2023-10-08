Thai mall shooting victim's mother bids emotional farewell at cremation

NONTHABURI, Thailand: Among the hundreds mourning Moe Myint on Sunday (Oct 8) was the mother of the Burmese victim of last week's shooting rampage at a Bangkok mall, seeming dazed at the cremation ceremony on the outskirts of the Thai capital.

Tears streaking her face, Khin Win was revived with smelling salts as she sat at the Buddhist ceremony. People rubbed her hands for comfort as she bade farewell to her 31-year-old daughter.

Moe Myint was one of two killed when a 14-year-old boy went on a shooting spree at the luxury Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok's bustling commercial area on Tuesday. Five were wounded and hundreds of panicked shoppers raced to the exits as the gunshots rang out.

The alleged shooter, who police said had suffered a psychological breakdown, was charged with premeditated murder, illegal possession of a firearm and other charges.