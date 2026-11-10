ASEAN 'cannot be neutral all the time' amid growing geopolitical competition, says Thai foreign minister

BANGKOK: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must continue to make decisions based on its interests as the regional bloc navigates growing geopolitical competition, said Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Speaking to CNA on the sidelines of the ISEAS Roundtable on Nov 5, Sihasak said ASEAN would continue to avoid taking sides among major powers but acknowledged that neutrality has its limits.

"We're not going to take sides definitely, (but) at the same time, we cannot be neutral all the time because we also have to make decisions consistent with what we consider to be our interests," he said.

Sihasak stressed that ASEAN had to remain united in navigating competition among major powers, particularly China and the United States, while preserving the flexibility to engage with all partners.