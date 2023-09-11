Thailand's new PM draws flak in parliament for 'aimless' economic agenda

"This is aimless. There are no clear goals, no time frame and budget," said Move Forward legislator Sirikanya Tansakul, during a marathon debate scheduled to end late on Tuesday.

"The policy statement needs to have details ... It should not be a wish list."

The new administration adopts an economy that is expected to grow 2.8 per cent this year, below a previous forecast of 3.6 per cent.

Srettha, who is also finance minister, said his signature policy - a ฿10,000 (US$282.09) giveaway via a digital wallet to all Thais over the age of 16 - would "reawaken" the economy.

"We will inject capital into all dimensions of the economy, to create spending, improve lives and create opportunities for businesses and employment," he said, adding it would lay down a digital foundation for the country.

But some questioned its sources of funds for a project that will cost ฿560 billion (US$15.80 billion), including Move Forward's Sirikanya, who asked if political newcomer Srettha intended to "start governing by destroying fiscal discipline".

The Democrat Party's Jurin Laksanawisit, who was recently commerce minister, asked what had happened to some of the pledges made to the public to win votes.

"You promised a ฿25,000 salary for new graduates, but it is not mentioned," he said.

"Is this a ninja policy that just disappears?"