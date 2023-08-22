Who is Srettha Thavisin, property mogul turned Thai prime minister?

BANGKOK: Srettha Thavisin, until recently chief of one of Thailand's biggest real estate developers, was on Tuesday (Aug 22) voted in as prime minister at the head of an unlikely alliance of populists and pro-military parties after weeks of post-election deadlock.

Srettha, 61, won a vote in parliament to become premier hours after the founder of his populist Pheu Thai Party, Thaksin Shinawatra, made a dramatic return to Thailand after 15 years of self-exile.

"My only enemy is poverty and inequality," Srettha said last week. "My goal is to improve the lives of all Thais."

Tuesday's vote was passed with the support of pro-military members of parliament who had blocked the progressive Move Forward Party, which won a May election, from power.

Instead, the conservative establishment sees Srettha and his Pheu Thai, which came second in the election, as more palatable. The party has struck a pact with old enemies, now in pro-military parties, to form a government in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.