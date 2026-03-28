Thailand says reached deal with Iran for vessels to transit Hormuz Strait

BANGKOK: Thailand has reached an agreement with Iran to allow Thai oil vessels safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday (Mar 28).

Iranian forces have effectively slowed shipping through the strait to a trickle during the Middle East war, which began late last month.

"An agreement has been reached to allow Thai oil tankers to transit safely through the Strait of Hormuz," Anutin said at a press conference, adding the development would alleviate concerns over fuel imports.

"With this agreement in place, there is greater confidence that disruptions like those seen in early March will not recur," he added.

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More than 80 per cent of the crude oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) that passes through the Strait of Hormuz heads to Asia, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Much of Southeast Asia is bearing the brunt of fuel supply difficulties and long lines at petrol stations in Thailand have become increasingly frequent.

"The government will continue to adapt to evolving situations and adjust measures to minimise the impact on the public," Anutin added.