‘We need to talk about it’, says Thailand mental health chief as suicides increase during COVID-19

BANGKOK: Suicide rates are on the rise in Thailand as COVID-19 has undermined public mental health for almost two years.

Latest data from the Mental Health Department showed a marked increase in suicide deaths, which rose from at least 5,768 in 2018 to 5,870 in 2019. The figure was 6,597 in 2020.

This means last year alone, Thailand recorded 10.08 suicide deaths per 100,000 population.

“Suicidal tendencies are increasing and the suicide rate has been going up for the past one year,” said Dr Amporn Benjaponpithak, the director-general of Thailand’s Mental Health Department.

She expressed concern over the upward trend in suicide deaths, which has been influenced by the COVID-19 crisis.

“Every crisis has a mental impact. People who are unable to adjust or have limitations will be affected. The most serious impact, which we are most worried about, is suicide.”

According to Dr Amporn, the pandemic has caused loss of life and affected socio-economic status. These tend to happen abruptly. Many people lost their loved ones. Others lost their jobs or became burdened with debt.

“One day, everything just turns upside down and they can’t adjust to the loss of such magnitude,” she explained when interviewed by CNA.

“Such great loss has consequences and provokes. It is the final straw.”