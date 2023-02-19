High profile corruption cases involving Thai police cast shadow over tourism sector recovery

BANGKOK: Taiwanese actress Charlene An had returned from holidays in Bangkok with her friends and decided to share her unsettling experience as a tourist.

“Goodbye! Rotten Bangkok,” she wrote on Instagram last month.

An, who has nearly 380,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook, put out a series of social media posts on police extortion, which quickly turned into a corruption scandal involving Thailand’s police force.

“More than 20,000 baht was extorted from me. Otherwise, I’d have to go to the police station. Thailand is so terrible. I wasted hours. So scary,” she wrote.

An was in a Grab car with her friends when they were stopped and searched at a police checkpoint in Huai Khwang district on Jan 4.

The group was allegedly coerced into paying 27,000 baht (US$782) in bribes to the police for possessing three e-cigarettes – which are illegal for import and sale in Thailand – and for not carrying their passports with visas, before they were freed.

An said she had her passport with her and showed the police her visa on arrival. Still, she was told it was unacceptable and that she needed a visa printed in her passport with an official emblem.

“Whoever is going to Thailand, be careful! Thailand is so dark. I won’t go back there again. They’ll find an opportunity and all the reasons to arrest you,” the actress warned her followers on Instagram.

An’s social media posts sparked a public outcry about abuse of power and corruption in the Thai police force – a notorious problem perceived to be ingrained in the institution, which is under the command of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Despite the initial denial by Thai authorities, closer investigation by the Metropolitan Police Bureau revealed irregular behaviour by officers at the checkpoint. Subsequently, six of them were charged with bribery and dereliction of duty.

National Police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas apologised to An and her friends.

“Our country welcomes a large number of tourists. Therefore, the immigration, tourist and local police officers must take the best care of them,” he said on Jan 31 at the National Police headquarters in Bangkok.

“About the incident that happened, for whatever faults that have occurred, I – as the chief of the unit – have to apologise to the people who have been affected in this case.”