Thai massacre families left without justice as charge deadline expires

NARATHIWAT, Thailand: Khalijah Musa was just 12 years old when her brother Sari was stuffed into a Thai army truck, hands bound, joining a pile of arrested protesters who all suffocated to death.

Twenty years after the Oct 25, 2004 tragedy, known as the "Tak Bai massacre", Musa and the other relatives of the 78 victims, are mourning the fact that the killers will never be brought to justice.

On Friday (Oct 25), the 20-year statute of limitations expires, and murder charges against the seven suspects will be dropped.

The incident is one of the bloodiest days in the long-running conflict in Thailand's deep south between government forces and separatist insurgents.

"There is no natural justice in our country," Musa told AFP in an interview, saying those responsible deserved the death penalty.

"It's not equal ... we in the southernmost provinces are not part of the (Thai) family. Our voices are just not loud enough."

Families will hold memorial prayers for the victims on Friday and once again repeat their calls for justice.

The case has long stood as an emblem of state impunity in the kingdom's Muslim-majority southernmost provinces, which are culturally distinct from the rest of mostly Buddhist Thailand.

A low-level conflict between security forces and insurgents demanding more autonomy for the region has killed more than 7,000 people since January 2004.