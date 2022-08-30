Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Thailand targets US$11 billion tourism revenue in H2 as COVID-19 controls ease
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Thailand targets US$11 billion tourism revenue in H2 as COVID-19 controls ease

Thailand targets US$11 billion tourism revenue in H2 as COVID-19 controls ease

Tourists visit Maya bay after Thailand reopened its world-famous beach after closing it for more than three years. Picture taken on Jan 3, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

30 Aug 2022 06:15PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 06:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Thailand aims to generate 400 billion baht (US$11 billion) in tourism revenue in the second half of the year, the government said on Tuesday (Aug 30), as the tropical holiday destination welcomes back more visitors after pandemic-induced border controls.

The Southeast Asian nation has seen a rebound in tourism numbers in the first eight months of 2022, registering more than 4 million tourists, government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said. It is aiming for 10 million tourists this year.

The foreign arrivals so far, mainly from Malaysia, India and Singapore, have generated revenues of 176 billion baht (US$4.93 billion), according to the government.

The return of international tourists have resulted in the registration of 549 new tourism-related businesses in the first seven months of the year, up 169 per cent year-on-year, Rachada said citing commerce ministry data.

The Thai government has recently announced that it will extend one of its most popular tourist visas from 15 days to 30 days starting in October, to further boost the sector.

Last year, foreign arrivals plummeted to just 428,000 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared with a record of nearly 40 million arrivals in 2019 when tourism made up 12 per cent of the country's GDP.

Related:

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

Thailand tourism COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.