Taxi cab gardens emerge in Bangkok as drivers quit and debts grow

BANGKOK: New vegetable gardens recently sprung up in a Bangkok parking lot.

Lush green patches of spring onions, basil, eggplants and chilies are growing in bamboo garden beds. Rice straws are spread over the soil to keep it moist in the blazing sun.

This would not have been an unusual sight, except that they are growing on the roofs and bonnets of dozens of taxi cabs.

About 200 vehicles have stood still in the huge parking lot of the Ratchapruek Taxi Cooperative on Bang Waek road for nearly a year now, abandoned by drivers who could no longer afford to keep them due to COVID-19.