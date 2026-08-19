Thai teen in Pattaya suitcase murder died of suffocation: Police

BANGKOK: A 17-year-old Thai girl whose body was found in a suitcase in the seaside resort of Pattaya in June died of suffocation, police told AFP Wednesday (Aug 19).

An Australian man, 45-year-old Simon Peter Carman, was charged with murder following the discovery of her body near a railway track.

"We received the autopsy reports from the doctor yesterday that she died of suffocation," Pattaya police chief Anek Srathongyoo said.

"We will add the cause of the death into our investigation reports, and hope we can submit a case to state prosecutors by this Friday," he added.

Carman remains in custody after being arrested at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Jun 26 as he prepared to board a flight back to Australia, after the victim's friend had reported her missing.