Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin to be released from prison

BANGKOK: Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to be released early from prison on Monday (May 11), raising the prospect of a return to the spotlight for the political heavyweight.

The 76-year-old telecoms billionaire has been serving a one-year prison sentence for corruption since September.

He is due to be paroled Monday morning, with the requirement to wear an electronic monitor until his probation ends in four months.

Thaksin's political machine has for two decades been a key rival of Thailand's pro-military, pro-royalty elite who view his populist brand as a threat to the traditional social order.

His Pheu Thai party, and its earlier iterations, was the country's most successful party of the 21st century, with the Shinawatra family producing four prime ministers and drawing widespread support from the rural population.

But Pheu Thai had its worst election result ever in February, slipping to third place and raising questions about the future of Thaksin's dynasty.

Yet Pheu Thai's inclusion in the ruling coalition of conservative Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has left open the possibility of a political comeback.

For his die-hard supporters, Thaksin's release "will strengthen Pheu Thai in the short term because people will feel that the Pheu Thai owner is back", said political science lecturer Wanwichit Boonprong.

But Thaksin's "old enemies, the conservatives" will rally around Anutin, who "has what Thaksin does not have - the trust of the elites", Wanwichit added.

The anti-Thaksin conservatives "will unite and focus on Thaksin's next move - and whether he will stay away from politics".