Thailand to seek travel bubbles with China, Malaysia

BANGKOK: Thailand will have talks on bilateral travel bubble arrangements with China and Malaysia later this month, an official said on Monday (Feb 7), as part of efforts to bolster a steady recovery in its crucial tourism sector.

Thailand received a record of nearly 40 million foreign visitors in 2019 - more than a quarter of those from China - but total arrivals slumped to about 0.5 per cent of that last year, due to weaker external demand and tight quarantine and entry requirements.

Southeast Asia's holiday hotspots have suffered billions in lost business from the lack of tourists from mainland China, which has yet to agree on any travel bubble arrangements.