Thailand has 'strong plan' to handle US tariffs, hopes to negotiate: PM

BANGKOK: Thailand has a "strong plan" to handle swingeing new trade tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump and hopes to negotiate a reduction, the country's prime minister said on Thursday (Apr 3).

Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the government would take steps to mitigate the impact of the 36 per cent levy announced by Washington as part of sweeping tariffs that have sent global markets tumbling.

Trump escalated his trade war on Wednesday with 10 per cent tariffs on imports from around the world and harsh extra levies on key trading partners.

Southeast Asian countries with a significant trade surplus with the US came in for harsh treatment, with Vietnam being hit with a 46 per cent levy and Cambodia 49 per cent.

"We have a strong plan," Paetongtarn told reporters.

"We have prepared several steps, including sending our permanent secretary to talk with them ... I think we can still negotiate."

Trump dubbed his announcement "Liberation Day", saying it would bring wealth to the US, but allies immediately criticised the move and markets took fright.