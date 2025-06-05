Thailand urges positive engagement after Cambodia threatens to take dispute to World Court

BANGKOK: Thailand called on Cambodia to engage positively in efforts to settle a longstanding border dispute, stressing on Thursday (Jun 5) it did not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice after its neighbour said it would refer the issue to the World Court.

The two countries have for days made statements committing to dialogue while vowing to protect their sovereignty following a May 28 border skirmish between troops in which a Cambodian soldier was killed.

Deadly clashes between Cambodia and Thailand last erupted in 2011 over Preah Vihear, an ancient temple at the heart of a decades-long dispute that has stirred nationalist sentiment on both sides.

"Thailand has not recognised compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ since 1960. Thailand and Cambodia already have existing bilateral mechanisms to address these issues," Thailand's government said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Cambodia last week accused Thai troops of opening fire on a trench that had served as a Cambodian army base. Thailand's military described the incident as a misunderstanding at an undemarcated border area and said its soldiers were forced to engage after coming under fire.

Although the two countries have a historic rivalry, their governments enjoy warm ties, partly due to the close relationship between their influential former leaders, Thailand's Thaksin Shinawatra and Cambodia's Hun Sen, whose daughter and son, respectively, are now prime ministers.

Cambodia's government, in a statement late on Wednesday, said the recent clash underscored the limitations of its dispute resolution mechanisms in addressing "longstanding points of contention".

It said ICJ referral to settle disputes over four border areas was therefore necessary. It did not say when it would initiate proceedings.

"These four areas have long remained unresolved and sensitive, with the potential to escalate tensions if unaddressed," it said, stressing it was committed to dialogue and diplomacy.

"Cambodia expresses its hope that Thailand will cooperate in jointly referring this case to the ICJ."

The two countries are due to meet for talks on Jun 14.

A small protest took place on Thursday outside Thailand's defence ministry and an activist group has planned a demonstration outside the Cambodian embassy on Friday "to protect the land of Thailand".

Cambodia in its statement, urged its people to show calm and restraint, underlining the importance of protecting relations with Thailand.