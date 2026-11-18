BANGKOK: Thailand will seek to cut a US Section 301 tariff to 10 per cent from 12.5 per cent after reaching agreement with Washington on the key terms of a reciprocal trade agreement, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said on Wednesday (Nov 18).

Thailand and the US signed a joint statement on the trade deal in Manila on Tuesday after agreeing on its key terms, she said in a statement.

Thailand will seek to cut the US Section 301 tariff related to forced labour to 10 per cent from 12.5 per cent, in line with Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Legal teams are expected to take about two months to finalise the agreement before it is submitted to the Thai cabinet.

Public consultation and parliamentary consideration will follow and the agreement could take several more months to come into force.

The US is Thailand's largest export market, with exports worth about 2.37 trillion baht (US$70.2 billion) in 2025 and linked to around 1.25 million jobs.

Thailand will open its market selectively, with quotas, import limits and other safeguards available to protect sensitive domestic industries.

Fresh US restrictions on advanced chip exports affect about 0.7 per cent of Thailand's total chip imports and authorities see no broad impact so far, Suphajee said.

Thailand will seek US clarification on the rules, help businesses prepare and work to prevent circumvention, the commerce ministry said in a separate statement.