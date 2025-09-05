Thai parliament elects Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister

BANGKOK: Thailand's parliament elected Anutin Charnvirakul as the country's new prime minister on Friday (Sep 5).

He secured a majority of 311 votes, beating Pheu Thai party's Chaikasem Nitisiri in the first prime minister face-off in parliament since 2019. Chaikasem himself secured 152 votes out of the 490 cast, and there were 27 abstentions.

Anutin was already in pole position ahead of Friday's vote, declaring that he had secured 146 votes from his own Bhumjaithai party and its allies, while the largest parliamentary bloc, the People's Party, said its 143 lawmakers would also support him on the condition that parliament is dissolved for fresh polls within four months.

He was mobbed by a phalanx of media as he left the chamber, his aides fending off a scrum of journalists who jostled and shouted as he edged slowly towards a waiting car.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I will work my hardest, every day, no holidays, because there is not a lot of time," Anutin said, his face lit up by bursts of camera flashes.

"We have to ease problems quickly."