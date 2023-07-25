Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Parliamentary vote to select Thailand PM postponed: Reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Parliamentary vote to select Thailand PM postponed: Reports

Parliamentary vote to select Thailand PM postponed: Reports

A general view of the parliament on the day of the second vote for a new prime minister, at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, on Jul 19, 2023. (File Photo: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)

25 Jul 2023 04:53PM (Updated: 25 Jul 2023 04:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: The speaker of Thailand's parliament has postponed a bicameral vote to select the country's next prime minister, local media reported on Tuesday (Jul 25), as a political deadlock drags on more than two months after a May general election.

The vote was scheduled to be held on Jul 27 following two previous attempts by the leader of the election-winning Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, which was blocked by conservative and nominated lawmakers.

The populist Pheu Thai Party, which emerged as the second most popular party in the May election, was expected to nominate its own candidate for premier this week, as part of an eight-party alliance that includes Move Forward.

A meeting of the alliance scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled, and Pheu Thai lawmaker Sutin Klangsaeng said that talks between the eight parties were still underway to find a way forward.

Related:

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

Thailand Thailand election vote Pita Limjaroenrat

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.