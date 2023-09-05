Thailand's king swears in new PM Srettha Thavisin and cabinet

BANGKOK: Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn swore in Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and cabinet ministers in a coalition government made up of 11 parties on Tuesday (Sep 5).
Srettha, whose Pheu Thai party leads the coalition, and 33 cabinet ministers pledged their loyalty to the monarchy during the ceremony at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok.
He was named prime minister by Parliament on Aug 22 after weeks of delay because of disagreement over the formation of a coalition formed by the party that won the most seats in the May polls, the Move Forward party.
The government will deliver its policy statement to parliament on Monday.
Srettha, a 61-year-old US-educated billionaire and former president of luxury property developer Sansiri, said that his administration will focus on addressing people's needs.
"This government is a people's government ... we are all here as representatives of the people," he said in a televised address after being sworn-in.
"There are many problems so we will work tirelessly every day ... we will address the demands of the people.
"I believe it is time that we should pull together and give this Cabinet a chance to start working on all issues, whether it is economics, social (or) political."
Srettha’s Cabinet is drawn from six parties belonging to Pheu Thai’s 11-party coalition.
It includes a number of ministers who served in the previous government of Prayuth Chan-o-cha, including Anutin Charnvirakul, who takes over at the Interior Ministry after serving as public health minister and spearheading the decriminalisation of cannabis.
Another returnee is Thammanat Prompao, who had served as deputy agriculture minister despite being convicted and jailed in Australia in 1994 in connection with heroin smuggling. He is the new agriculture minister.
Pheu Thai has said the coalition members back the party’s platform of boosting the economy, including by increasing the minimum wage, among other measures. They will also support keeping medical marijuana legal and work to amend the constitution to help the country become more democratic.
However, there are no plans to amend the law against royal defamation, a reform strongly rejected by the country’s conservative ruling elite.
Srettha, who is also the country's finance minister, said he will hold a cabinet meeting on Wednesday and travel to northeastern provinces of Khon Kaen, Udon Thani and Nongkhai on Friday to meet communities and find out more about their problems.