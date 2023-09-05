Thailand's king swears in new PM Srettha Thavisin and cabinet

BANGKOK: Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn swore in Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and cabinet ministers in a coalition government made up of 11 parties on Tuesday (Sep 5).

Srettha, whose Pheu Thai party leads the coalition, and 33 cabinet ministers pledged their loyalty to the monarchy during the ceremony at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok.

He was named prime minister by Parliament on Aug 22 after weeks of delay because of disagreement over the formation of a coalition formed by the party that won the most seats in the May polls, the Move Forward party.

The government will deliver its policy statement to parliament on Monday.

Srettha, a 61-year-old US-educated billionaire and former president of luxury property developer Sansiri, said that his administration will focus on addressing people's needs.

"This government is a people's government ... we are all here as representatives of the people," he said in a televised address after being sworn-in.

"There are many problems so we will work tirelessly every day ... we will address the demands of the people.

"I believe it is time that we should pull together and give this Cabinet a chance to start working on all issues, whether it is economics, social (or) political."