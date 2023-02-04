Devotees expected to throng temples in Malaysia as Thaipusam festivities resume after 2-year hiatus

KUALA LUMPUR: For the past two years, Hindu devotees in Malaysia were not able to celebrate the Thaipusam festival as a result of the COVID-19 curbs.

Dedicated to the Hindu god of war, Lord Muruga, the festival is a time of repentance for devotees through penance and prayers that lasts for more than a month.

With Thaipusam festivities in full swing this year, Ganesan Maruthumuthu, is back in business. The owner of a kavadi rental shop, Ganesan prepares and rents out the kavadi to devotees.

Kavadi, which in Tamil means carrying weight on the shoulders, is a ritual some devotees undertake during Thaipusam which falls on Sunday (Feb 5). It is typically a structure with an arch that is then held on the shoulders.

In order to avoid the crowds, some Thaipusam processions have already been held earlier.