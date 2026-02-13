Thaksin-backed party Pheu Thai says invited to Thai coalition talks

BANGKOK: Jailed Thai ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra's party, which came third in the kingdom's general election, said on Friday (Feb 13) that it would hold coalition talks with the winning party.

Caretaker premier Anutin Charnvirakul's pro-military and pro-monarchy party Bhumjaithai had its best electoral performance ever in polls that took place after two rounds of deadly border clashes with Cambodia last year.

Thailand's most successful party of the 21st century, Pheu Thai, had its worst election result ever on Sunday, raising questions about the future of the political machine built by jailed Thaksin.

"We have no conditions for working with any party," Prasert Chanruangthong, secretary-general of Pheu Thai, told reporters at a press conference at party headquarters.

"Our priority is for the country to move forward for the greatest benefit of the people."

He said Pheu Thai representatives would meet at 2.30pm (3.30pm, Singapore time) with Prime Minister Anutin's conservative Bhumjaithai party that won a stunning election victory at the weekend.

The latest incarnation of the organisation founded by the telecom billionaire, Pheu Thai came a distant third, its vote share in the party-list section plunging by more than half.

Voters appeared to turn their backs on the reformist People's Party, which came second.