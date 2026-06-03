Former Thai prime minister Thaksin to be freed after royal pardon

BANGKOK: Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to be released from the remainder of his prison sentence under a royal pardon, the country's justice minister told reporters on Wednesday (Jun 3).

Thaksin, who was released on parole last month after serving eight months in prison, had just over three months remaining on his one-year sentence, which was due to expire in September.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn granted pardons to selected prisoners to mark Queen Suthida's birthday on Jun 3, the official royal gazette said late on Tuesday.

When asked whether Thaksin was among those receiving the pardon, justice minister Rutthaphon Naowarat told reporters that he was, but said there were still some administrative procedures to be completed before he is formally released and allowed to remove his electronic ankle bracelet.

Thaksin's lawyer Winyat Chartmontri said he could not immediately confirm the decision.

"Based on his qualifications, he appears to meet the criteria to receive the benefit of a royal pardon and release," Winyat told Reuters.

The 76-year-old billionaire returned to Thailand in August 2023 after 15 years of self-imposed exile to serve an eight-year sentence for conflicts of interest and abuse of power committed while he was prime minister from 2001 to 2006.