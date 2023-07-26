Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra plans to return to Thailand in August, says his daughter

BANGKOK: Thailand's self-exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra plans to return to the country on Aug 10, his daughter said on Wednesday (Jul 26) amid a prolonged political crisis following a May general election.

"I don't quite believe what I am typing, dad is returning on Aug 10 at Don Muang Airport," Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a social media post, referring to an airport in the capital Bangkok.

Thaksin, 74, made a fortune in the telecommunications business and was prime minister from 2001 until he was ousted in a 2006 coup. He currently lives in self-imposed exile after fleeing Thailand to avoid a jail sentence for graft in 2008.

The Pheu Thai party backed by Thaksin is currently attempting to form a government in Thailand, after coming second in the May 14 general election.

Election winner Move Foward party has said it will let Pheu Thai lead the formation of a government after its prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat failed to get parliament's backing for the top job.

Pita faced tough resistance from conservative opponents and appointed senators because of his party's liberal agenda.

Pheu Thai has yet to formally name its candidate for prime minister.

Property tycoon Srettha Thavisin, one of Pheu Thai's three PM candidates during the election campaign, is expected to be put forward for the job when the next vote comes.

But it faces difficult decisions about its eight-party coalition, with conservative forces refusing to help any government that includes Move Forward Party.