Ex-PM Thaksin returns to Thailand after 15 years in exile

BANGKOK: Thailand's divisive ex-leader Thaksin Shinawatra returned to the kingdom on Tuesday (Aug 22), after 15 years in exile and hours before parliament votes for a new prime minister.

The billionaire landed in a private jet at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport at 9am, to be greeted by hundreds of noisy "Red Shirt" supporters waving banners and singing songs.

Thaksin emerged briefly from the terminal building to bow and offer a floral garland at a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn as a mark of respect before waving to supporters.

More Red Shirts lined the streets as the former Manchester City owner was taken to the Supreme Court to be jailed on old criminal cases.

He fled abroad in 2008 to avoid a jail sentence for abuse of power, two years after the military toppled him alleging corruption and disloyalty to the monarchy, which he has vehemently refuted.