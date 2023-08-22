Thaksin Shinawatra: Billionaire and Thailand's divisive former prime minister

BANGKOK: He was ousted in a coup 17 years ago and spent the last 15 of them in self-imposed exile, but Thailand's billionaire former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra still casts a remarkable shadow over the country's politics.

Loved and loathed in almost equal measure, the 74-year-old transformed Thailand's political scene in the early 2000s with populist policies that won him and his party enduring loyalty from the rural masses.

But that success came at a cost - he is despised by Thailand's powerful elites and conservative establishment who saw his rule as corrupt, authoritarian and destabilising on social order.

Ousted as prime minister by the army in 2006, Thaksin took himself into exile two years later but never stopped commenting and meddling in the country's affairs.

He pledged repeatedly to return, and on Tuesday finally made good on his vow.

"He's the most divisive figure in the country," a trusted Thaksin associate told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"Nobody had ever stood up to a coup. Everyone (else) who was overthrown in a coup faded out and got out of politics. The guy is a fighter."