Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Thailand's jailed ex-PM Thaksin hospitalised after return from exile: Police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Thailand's jailed ex-PM Thaksin hospitalised after return from exile: Police

Thailand's jailed ex-PM Thaksin hospitalised after return from exile: Police

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra pays his respects to a portrait of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

23 Aug 2023 10:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Thailand's jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved to a police hospital overnight after suffering a health problem on his first day of detention following his return from years of exile, police said on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The status of the health of 74-year-old Thaksin was not immediately clear.

But a prisons department official said on Wednesday that the former leader was hospitalised because he had high blood pressure from being unable to sleep on his first night in jail.

"The prison asked doctors and nurses to diagnose him and they recommended referring the case to the police hospital for the safety of the prisoner," Ayuth Sintoppant, Director General of Department of Corrections told Reuters, adding eight guards accompanied him. 

Earlier, corrections department officials had on Tuesday said Thaksin had pre-existing issues with his heart, lungs and spine and blood pressure, and he would be monitored closely.

"The prison has assessed the situation and saw that it lacks doctors and medical equipment that can take care of the patient so he was sent to the police hospital," Assistant National Police Chief Lieutenant General Prachuab Wongsuk told Reuters.

Prachuab did not specify the health problem.

The Supreme Court confirmed on Tuesday Thaksin would have to serve eight years in prison after convictions for abuse of power and conflicts of interest.

Related:

Source: Reuters/jo

Related Topics

Thaksin Shinawatra Thailand

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.