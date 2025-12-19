Hundreds of thousands displaced along Thailand-Cambodia border as fierce fighting continues
CNA visits displacement camps and border towns in both countries amid the ongoing conflict.
At an open field surrounded by onlookers, a live band pounds out heavy drum beats as children dance nearby.
The music is loud, but the mood is sombre. No one in this temporary shelter in Thailand’s Buriram province is here by choice.
Villagers have fled from their homes near the border with Cambodia, where fierce clashes have displaced hundreds of thousands of people in both countries.
This shelter is located at the Chang International Circuit, which normally hosts motorsports events like MotoGP. It is now sheltering about 15,000 Thais from frontline villages.
"I couldn’t gather my belongings in time. What else am I supposed to do? We can’t go anywhere else."
SCENES MIRRORED IN CAMBODIA
SCENES OF DEVASTATION
Back in Thailand, the fighting on the frontlines is reportedly the heaviest in Sisaket province.
Its Kanthalarak district has been designated a “red zone” – a strict ban is in place for everybody except for military and other authorised personnel.