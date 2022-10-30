'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive South Korea Halloween stampede

SEOUL: For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst-ever stampede. But it was often too late.

Three off-duty American soldiers stationed in South Korea told AFP how they found themselves caught up in the crowd surge and crush that killed 153 people and injured scores more, describing scenes of chaos, suffering and death as they struggled to help.

An estimated 100,000 people attended the event, which local vendors said was "unprecedented", but the overstretched police force, also dealing with a protest across town, only planned to deploy about 200 officers.

The three US soldiers told AFP they were part of the crowd coming down the narrow, steep alleyway that became a death trap, but they were able to escape onto a ledge-like area at the side.

But just after they managed to leap out of the crowd "it started happening - everybody just fell on top of each other like dominoes", Jarmil Taylor, 40, told AFP.

People at the top of the alleyway were trying to force their way down, even though the street was already rammed full - and then people began to fall.

"There were people on top of people - it was layers of people. They didn't have enough people there to help them at once," Taylor, visibly dazed and tired, told AFP Sunday at the scene.

"People in the pile were panicking which made the situation worse. There were sounds everywhere that made it impossible - screaming people just drowned out all the sounds," he added.

He and his friends would try to pull victims out of the crush and carry them to safety so that emergency responders could perform CPR, he said.

"We were picking a lot of people and taking them into the nearby clubs since they had finally opened them up. The clubs' floors was filled with people laid on the ground."