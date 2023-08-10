'They disappeared': China flood victims criticise government response

BEIJING: Last week, the city of Zhuozhou was devastated by the worst floods to hit northern China in living memory. Today, residents are asking why the local government didn't do more to help them.

Thousands of homes and livelihoods were damaged when Zhuozhou, less than 80km south of Beijing, bore the brunt of the floods that swept through Hebei province and other northern areas in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri.

Direct economic losses from the floods in the Baoding area, which includes Zhuozhou, amount to 17 billion yuan (US$2.36 billion), according to local government estimates.

"In other places you see leaders rushing to the front line and coordinating rescue efforts, but in Zhuozhou they disappeared," said a resident surnamed Wang, who was stranded in his apartment for three days without electricity.

"Rescue groups arrived from all over China but couldn't find anyone to liaise with."