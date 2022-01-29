Vietnamese bid farewell to father of mindfulness

HUE, Vietnam: Tens of thousands of Vietnamese on Saturday (Sat 29) bade farewell to the late monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh - one of the world's most influential religious leaders - ahead of his cremation ceremony in the country's Buddhist heartland.

The Zen master, who was credited with bringing mindfulness to the West and whose reach in Buddhism was seen as second only to the Dalai Lama, died aged 95 a week ago at the Tu Hieu Pagoda in the central city of Hue.

His remains were brought to an open cremation site on Saturday morning, followed by a crowd of tens of thousands including Buddhist monks in yellow and brown robes and followers dressed in grey.

The procession chanted Buddhist prayers and, unlike ordinary Vietnamese funerals, there were no speeches.