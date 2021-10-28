Third Chinese city placed under COVID-19 lockdown

BEIJING: China placed a third city under lockdown on Thursday (Oct 28) to tackle COVID-19 numbers, with around six million people now under orders to stay home as Beijing chases zero cases before the upcoming Winter Olympics.

The country has taken a zero tolerance approach to the virus since it first emerged in central China in 2019, stamping out emerging flare-ups with border closures, targeted lockdowns and strict quarantines.

Although the hardline measures have kept the number of new cases far lower than most countries, the world's most populous nation is currently grappling with small outbreaks in at least 11 provinces.

The resurgence prompted officials this week to lock down Lanzhou city - with a population of over four million - and Ejin in the Inner Mongolia region.

After confirming one new case, authorities in Heihe in Heilongjiang province followed suit on Thursday, ordering people to stay at home and forbidding residents from leaving the far northern city except in emergencies, according to a local government statement.