Third impeachment case filed against Philippine VP Duterte

MANILA: Members of the Philippine clergy filed an impeachment complaint on Monday (Feb 9) against Sara Duterte, the third to hit the country's vice president in just over a week.

The daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives last year only to see the country's Supreme Court throw the case out over procedural issues.

Under the Philippine constitution, an impeachment triggers a Senate trial. A guilty verdict would see Duterte barred from politics and sidelined from a potential 2028 presidential run.

Monday's filing - brought by some of those behind the tossed complaint - accuses the vice president of bilking taxpayers of at least US$8.5 million while in office.

The complaint also cites an alleged death threat against President Ferdinand Marcos made during a late-night press briefing that Duterte has since said was misinterpreted.

Last week Philippine civil society leaders and members of a left-wing coalition filed separate similar impeachment complaints against Duterte.