Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Thousands on alert in Indonesia's Java after Mount Semeru eruption
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Thousands on alert in Indonesia's Java after Mount Semeru eruption

Thousands on alert in Indonesia's Java after Mount Semeru eruption

Mount Semeru volcano spews volcanic ash during an eruption as seen from Candipuro in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia on Dec 4, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Antara Foto)

05 Dec 2022 11:22AM (Updated: 05 Dec 2022 11:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Thousands of residents in Indonesia's East Java were on high alert on Monday (Dec 5) after a violent eruption at the island's tallest volcano prompted authorities to impose an 8km no-go zone and forced evacuations of entire villages.

The provincial search and rescue agency deployed teams to the worst-affected areas near Mount Semeru to assess the damage, with low rainfall giving some reprieve, Tholib Vatelehan, a Basarnas spokesperson, told Reuters.

"Yesterday, the rainfall level was high, causing all the material from the top of the mountain to come down. But today, so far, there's no rain, so it's relatively safe," he said.

No casualties have been reported and there has not been any immediate disruption to air travel.

The 3,676-metre volcano erupted at 0746GMT (3.46pm, Singapore time) on Sunday. Footage shot by local residents showed Mount Semeru spewing a giant cloud of grey ash high above its crater, which later engulfed the mountain and surrounding rice paddy fields, roads and bridges, and turned the sky black. A video shared by the Environment Ministry on Twitter showed a pyroclastic flow of lava, rocks and hot gases gushing down the mountainside.

Villagers rest as they shelter at a district office after being evacuated following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia on Dec 4, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Antara Foto)
Volcanic ash is seen from Pronojiwo following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano, in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia on Dec 4, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Antara Foto)
Gladak Perak Bridge is seen following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano, in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia on Dec 4, 2022. (File photo: Antara Foto/National Disasters Mitigation Agency (BNPB) via Reuters)
Volcanic ash is seen from Candipuro district following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano, in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia on Dec 4, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Antara Foto)

People fled the eruption on motorcycles, with almost 2,500 people forced to evacuate, authorities said.

Indonesia's volcanology and geological hazard mitigation agency on Sunday raised the alert level for Mount Semeru to the highest level. The agency also issued a warning to residents not to approach within 8km of the summit, or 500 metres of riversides due to risks of lava flows.

Related:

Semeru erupted last year killing more than 50 people and displacing thousands more.

The eruption, some 640km east of the capital, Jakarta, follows a series of earthquakes in the west of Java, including one last month that killed more than 300 people.

An archipelago of 270 million that sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth.

With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10km.

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

Indonesia volcano

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.