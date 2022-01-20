Thousands in Hong Kong volunteer to adopt hamsters amid COVID-19 fears

HONG KONG: Thousands of people in Hong Kong volunteered on Wednesday (Jan 19) to adopt unwanted hamsters after a mass cull order from the government over COVID-19 fears raised alarm that panicky owners would abandon their pets.

Authorities ordered on Tuesday 2,000 hamsters from dozens of pet shops and storage facilities to be culled after tracing a coronavirus outbreak to a worker in the Little Boss pet shop, where 11 hamsters subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Scientists around the world and Hong Kong health and veterinary authorities have said there was no evidence that animals play a major role in human contagion with the coronavirus.

But having pursued a policy of zero tolerance for COVID-19, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Tuesday she could not rule out any transmission possibilities and therefore the government could take no chances.

Soon after, health workers in hazmat suits were seen walking out of pet shops around the city carrying red plastic bags into their vans. Some 150 of the petshop's customers were sent into quarantine.

Public broadcaster RTHK said some hamster owners were seen handing over their animals at a government facility in the New Territories, while groups swiftly formed on social media to identify new owners for unwanted pet rodents.

Ocean, 29, a hamster owner and the administrator of Hong Kong the Cute Hamster Group on the Telegram social media app, said the group was contacted by almost 3,000 people willing to take care of unwanted animals temporarily.

Three young owners were pressured by their families to get rid of their hamsters even though they all owned them for more than half a year, said Ocean, who declined to give her last name fearing angry reactions from those who support the cull.

"Many pet owners are unfamiliar with the exact risks and give up their hamsters,” she said.

Bowie, 27, one of those who volunteered in the group, is now the owner of two new hamsters.

"This is ridiculous," said Bowie, who already owned three other hamsters. "Animals’ life is also life. Today it can be hamsters or rabbits, tomorrow it can be cats or dogs.”