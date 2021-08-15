Thousands join convoy protests against Thai PM Prayut

BANGKOK: Thousands of protesters in cars and on bikes massed in Bangkok's central shopping district on Sunday (Aug 15), one of several mobile rallies across Thailand demanding Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha resign over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The kingdom is grappling with its worst outbreak so far, registering record numbers of daily infections each week as hospitals struggle to cope. In total, it has reported more than 907,000 cases and 7,551 deaths from COVID-19.

A sluggish vaccine roll-out - coupled with financial woes from weeks-long restrictions on businesses - has fanned anger at Prayut's administration.

Sparked by concerns about public gatherings spreading the virus, protesters have in recent weeks turned to organising massive car convoys at major intersections - thus clogging up Bangkok's already traffic-choked streets.

Thousands turned up in their cars and motorbikes Sunday in at least three rallies across the Thai capital - with the largest near Bangkok's gleaming shopping malls, empty in recent weeks.