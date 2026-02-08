Thousands mourn victims of suicide bombing in Islamabad, as four arrests made



ISLAMABAD: Thousands of mourners gathered in Islamabad on Saturday (Feb 7) to start burying the 32 people killed in a suicide bombing at a Shia Muslim mosque during Friday prayers, as the city tightened security and authorities arrested four people believed to have helped the bomber.



In Friday's attack, a man opened fire at the Khadija Tul Kubra Imambargah compound on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, then detonated a bomb that killed 32 people, as well as himself, and injured more than 170.



The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest of its kind in Islamabad in more than a decade, in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.



Minister of Interior Moshin Naqvi told a press conference that four people, including the alleged mastermind of the attack, had been arrested following an operation in Peshawar and Nowshera. During the operation, one counter-terrorism officer was killed and three more were wounded, he said.