Thousands rally in Nepali pro-monarchy protests

KATHMANDU: Thousands of Nepali royalists marched in the capital Kathmandu on Friday (May 30), demanding the restoration of the monarchy and chanting slogans in support of the king deposed 17 years ago.

The Hindu-majority nation became a secular republic in 2008 after parliament abolished the monarchy as part of a peace deal that ended a decade-long civil war in which more than 16,000 people were killed.

The protests are the latest in a string of rallies, as support for the restoration of the monarchy and a Hindu state has grown amid dissatisfaction over political instability, corruption and slow economic development.

"King, come and save the nation", the marchers shouted in unison, beating drums, blowing horns and waving Nepal's national flag.

"I am here to fight against this corrupt system," said Prem Bahadur Magar, 58. "We need a constitutional monarchy and a Hindu nation to preserve our national identity."

Magar travelled to Kathmandu for the rally from his home, about 200km away.

Riot police stood guard but there were no immediate reports of any violence.

"Seventeen years ago, I came to the streets to protest and overthrow the monarchy," he said. "But now, I feel sorry for that. Now I realise that the king was far better than these corrupt leaders."