Thousands refuse evacuation despite Indonesia's volcano eruptions

TERNATE, Indonesia: Thousands of people declined on Thursday (Jan 16) a government-led evacuation in eastern Indonesia where a volcano has been spewing smoke and ash, arguing that they are accustomed to the eruptions.

Mount Ibu, located on the remote island of Halmahera in North Maluku province, erupted on Wednesday, sending a column of smoke up to 4km into the sky.

The volcano's alert status was immediately raised to the highest level by Indonesia's Geological Agency, prompting local authorities to call for the evacuation of 3,000 people living in six villages.

"So far, only one village has been evacuated, while people in the remaining five villages have refused to evacuate," said a spokesman for the local disaster management agency, Irfan Idrus.

He added that the residents who chose to stay argued they were used to Mount Ibu's eruptions.

As of Thursday morning, 517 residents from the village closest to the volcano had been evacuated.

According to an AFP reporter, residents went about their daily activities in their respective villages as trucks waited to move them to safe areas.

"We are already accustomed to the eruptions of Mount Ibu, and so far, there has been no impact on our village. That is why we do not want to be evacuated," said 43-year-old resident of Todoke village, Milka Sehe.

Meanwhile, Rista Tuyu in Tuguis village said she hoped the volcano would calm down soon so the community could continue with their lives.

"Of course, there is some fear and concern, but we are already used to the eruptions here," the 32-year-old said.

"In a week, eruptions could happen three to four times, but the biggest ones occurred this week," she said.